Forex Reserves Rise By $1.46 Billion To $562.4 Billion: RBI

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.46 billion to $562.4 billion as of March 3, arresting the four successive weeks of fall, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The forex reserves had fallen by $15.8 billion during the preceding four weeks. In the previous week ending February 24, the reserves had declined by $325 million to $560.942 billion, and the week before by a whopping $5.68 billion, showed the RBI data.

The worst drop was in the week to Feb. 10, when the reserves plunged by a steep $8.32 billion to $566.95 billion.