Forex Reserves Rise At The Fastest Pace In Four Months

The RBI has been building up foreign exchange reserves since November 2022, according to a note published by SBI Research in February.

Total reserves have increased at a significantly faster rate since November last year, in contrast to the period after the 2008 crisis, when reserve build-up was gradual and the exchange rate was allowed to appreciate by 10% against a 24% fall, the note said.

Currently, exchange rate depreciation has been only 9%, allowing RBI the operational flexibility to build up reserves as a primary option, it said.