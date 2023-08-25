Forex Reserves Fall Below $600 Billion Mark For The First Time In August

BQPrimeBusiness NewsForex Reserves Fall Below $600 Billion Mark For The First Time In August
Foreign exchange reserves dropped by $7.2 billion to $594.8 billion as on Aug. 18.

25 Aug 2023, 7:49 PM IST
(Source: Unsplash)

India's foreign exchange reserves declined to below the $600-billion mark for the first time since July 7 this year.

Forex reserves dropped by $7.2 billion to $594.8 billion as on Aug. 18, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, released on Friday.

