Forex Reserves Fall Below $600 Billion Mark For The First Time In August

India's foreign exchange reserves declined to below the $600-billion mark for the first time since July 7 this year. Forex reserves dropped by $7.2 billion to $594.8 billion as on Aug. 18, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, released on Friday.
India's foreign exchange reserves declined to below the $600-billion mark for the first time since July 7 this year.
Forex reserves dropped by $7.2 billion to $594.8 billion as on Aug. 18, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, released on Friday.