ADVERTISEMENT
Foreigners Flock To China Stocks As Sentiment Turns Bullish
The buying spree has taken the year-to-date net purchase to a new high of 230 billion yuan.
(Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors are returning to China’s stock market en masse, signaling a bullish shift in sentiment after months of skepticism. Overseas funds have added a net 49 billion yuan ($6.9 billion) worth of mainland stocks via trading links with Hong Kong in the past five sessions, as authorities signaled pro-growth policies at the Politburo meeting. The buying spree has taken the year-to-date net purchase to a new high ...
(Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors are returning to China’s stock market en masse, signaling a bullish shift in sentiment after months of skepticism. Overseas funds have added a net 49 billion yuan ($6.9 billion) worth of mainland stocks via trading links with Hong Kong in the past five sessions, as authorities signaled pro-growth policies at the Politburo meeting. The buying spree has taken the year-to-date net purchase to a new high of 230 billion yuan after a lack of investor conviction kept the tally stagnant for months. The monthly buying of 47 billion yuan in July was the largest since January’s record 141 billion yuan.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT