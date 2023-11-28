Foreign Investors Turn Net Buyers In November, Invest Rs 378 Crore In Equities
Foreign investors have bought Indian equities worth Rs 96,349 crore so far this year, NSDL data showed.
Foreign portfolio investors turned buyers after two months of selling sprees due to the softening of U.S. Treasury yields.
Foreign institutional investors have invested Rs 378.2 crore in Indian equities till Nov. 24.
In the first fortnight of the month, FII flows were negative for the fifth consecutive fortnight, although the quantum was less than previous fortnights.
Overseas institutional investors offloaded Rs 14,768 crore in September and Rs 24,548 crore worth of stocks in October, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. They had been buyers from March to August, after a selloff of Rs 28,852 crore in January and Rs 5,294 crore in February.
"There are some important developments that might influence FPI inflows into India. The better-than-expected decline in inflation in the U.S. has given the market confidence to assume that the Fed is done with rate hikes," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
"Consequently, the U.S. bond yields have declined sharply, with the 10-year benchmark bond yield correcting from 5% in mid-October to 4.40% now. This has forced the FIIs to slow down their sales," he said.
"Foreign portfolio investors show a clear inclination towards larger sectors, notably financials, FMCG, and oil and gas," Yes Securities said in a Nov. 24 note.
An analysis of market participation patterns reveals a distinct preference among investor groups. Retail investors tend to hold an overweight position in smaller sectors, while foreign portfolio investors favour larger sectors, the note said. Domestic institutional investors also exhibit a preference for larger sectors, except for financials, it said.
India is still the largest recipient of FPI flows so far this year among emerging markets. FPIs were sellers in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, according to Bloomberg data.