Foreign Investors Turn Net Buyers In November, Invest Rs 378 Crore In Equities

Foreign portfolio investors turned buyers after two months of selling sprees due to the softening of U.S. Treasury yields.

Foreign institutional investors have invested Rs 378.2 crore in Indian equities till Nov. 24.

In the first fortnight of the month, FII flows were negative for the fifth consecutive fortnight, although the quantum was less than previous fortnights.

Overseas institutional investors offloaded Rs 14,768 crore in September and Rs 24,548 crore worth of stocks in October, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. They had been buyers from March to August, after a selloff of Rs 28,852 crore in January and Rs 5,294 crore in February.

Foreign investors have bought Indian equities worth Rs 96,349 crore so far this year, NSDL data showed.