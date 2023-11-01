Foreign Investors Stay Sellers In October With Rs 24,548 Crore Outflow

Foreign investors were net sellers for the second consecutive month in October, due to a surge in the U.S. Treasury yields and the uncertain geopolitical tension from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Overseas institutional investors offloaded $2,950 million, or Rs 24,548 crore, worth of stocks in October, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. They had been buyers since March, after a selloff of Rs 28,852 crore in January and Rs 5,294 crore in February.

During the month, foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 7,702.5 crore on Oct. 26, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. That's the most so far this year.

There is a direct correlation between interest rates, the strengthening of the dollar, and foreign portfolio investment flows. Currently, both of these factors are pitted against emerging market flows, according to Vaibhav Sanghavi, chief executive officer at ASK Hedge Solutions.

Foreign investors have bought Indian equities worth Rs 95,971 crore so far this year, NSDL data showed.