Foreign Investors Have Cheaper EM Options To Pricey India Stocks: RockCreek's Sudhir Krishnamurthi

In 2022, there were record U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, and there may still be significant amount of tightening ahead, according to Sudhir Krishnamurthi, senior managing director at RockCreek.

Most of 2023 will be a rate tightening cycle, and this will put lot of pressure on U.S. equities and globally, and the equity selloff is likely to continue, Krishnamurthi, whose firm manages $15 billion in global assets, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

The U.S. has been facing issues getting inflation under control, he said. "If the U.S. catches cold, everyone else in the world gets fever."

"The Federal Reserve is hawkish on rate hikes, and it will be challenging for them to bring down the rate hikes," said Krishnamurthi.