Foreign Investments Into AIFs Face Additional Conditions

Alternative investment funds, a category that covers hedge funds to private equity, will have to fulfill additional conditions while accepting money from foreign investors.

AIFs shall accept money only from investors living in countries whose security market regulator is signatory to the International Organization of Securities Commission’s Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding or the bilateral MoU with Securities and Exchange Board of India, according to a new circular by SEBI.

There are 129 signatories to the global MoU including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Russia.

At first glance, this seems like a limitation on investments in Indian AIFs from certain countries, according to Jay Gandhi, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co. This is an additional requirement applicable to SEBI-regulated AIFs and is not part of the FDI policy and also does not apply to permitted FDI investments in other entities.

This requirement is, however, waived if the investor is a government or government-related entity, according to Gandhi. The carve-out, he said, has been done in order to facilitate bilateral investment.