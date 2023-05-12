Foreign Inflows Into Indian Real Estate Jump Threefold To $26.6 Billion In Six Years: Colliers

India's real estate sector received cumulative foreign institutional inflows of $26.6 billion from 2017 to 2022, a threefold rise from the preceding six-year period, according to Colliers International.

Foreign investments in India have been on the rise over the last few years as the industry underwent an overhaul, with major structural and policy reforms inducing transparency and ease of business operations, Colliers said in its "India-High on Investors’ Agenda" report.

The report delves into the factors that make India a preferred choice for global investors, tracks the recovery and growth of the real estate market, and explores opportunities for core as well as alternative asset classes, such as Global Capability Centers and Data Centers.

The office sector remained the most popular section, as it constituted 40% of total investments during 2017–22 in the sector.

"The strong economic and business fundamentals are enhancing institutional investors’ sentiments and forging strategic partnerships to expand their portfolios. Office sector saw the highest investments during 2017–22. While investors remain buoyant on office assets, their interest in alternative assets is surging," said Sankey Prasad, chairman and managing director at Colliers India.