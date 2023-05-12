Foreign Inflows Into Indian Real Estate Jump Threefold To $26.6 Billion In Six Years: Colliers
The office sector remained the most popular segment, cornering 40% of the total investments between 2017 and 2022.
India's real estate sector received cumulative foreign institutional inflows of $26.6 billion from 2017 to 2022, a threefold rise from the preceding six-year period, according to Colliers International.
Foreign investments in India have been on the rise over the last few years as the industry underwent an overhaul, with major structural and policy reforms inducing transparency and ease of business operations, Colliers said in its "India-High on Investors’ Agenda" report.
The report delves into the factors that make India a preferred choice for global investors, tracks the recovery and growth of the real estate market, and explores opportunities for core as well as alternative asset classes, such as Global Capability Centers and Data Centers.
The office sector remained the most popular section, as it constituted 40% of total investments during 2017–22 in the sector.
"The strong economic and business fundamentals are enhancing institutional investors’ sentiments and forging strategic partnerships to expand their portfolios. Office sector saw the highest investments during 2017–22. While investors remain buoyant on office assets, their interest in alternative assets is surging," said Sankey Prasad, chairman and managing director at Colliers India.
Preferred Destination
At the APAC level, India has become a preferred investment destination as Indian cities offer higher yields as compared with other cities in the region, at relatively lower pricing points, according to the report. While Bengaluru leads office yields in the region, Mumbai leads industrial asset yields.
Foreign investments in industrial assets have also been on the rise, as they constituted 87% of the total investments received in industrial and warehousing during the 2017–22 period.
However, "as the impact of economic headwinds continues, we expect overall demand to see some moderation during 2023 in certain sectors such as the commercial office segment, affordable and mid-housing, etc," said Colliers.
Investment Outlook For 2023
According to Colliers, investors will be inclined towards Grade A, high-performing green assets with premium construction standards.
Investments in alternatives to strengthen, led by data centres.
REITs are likely to expand to other asset classes such as retail and industrial; the first retail REIT is likely to enter the Indian market in 2023.