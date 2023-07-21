Foreign Holdings in Reliance Rises From Six-Year Low on Spinoff

Still, strategists at Macquarie Capital Securities India said the rally has run its course, which may deter further demand from overseas investors. “We see RIL shares underperforming on lack of earnings follow through,” Aditya Suresh and Suresh Ganapathy wrote in a note. The firm is expected to report muted performance for the first quarter later in the day. Prior to the June-quarter, global funds had sold Reliance stock for six consecutive quarters, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.