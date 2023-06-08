Foreign Funds Are Coming To India Despite Expensive Valuations, Says Mirae's Rahul Chadha

Foreign investors moving out of China due to a weaker-than-expected reopening are coming to India as they realise the slowdown here is only temporary, according to Rahul Chadha, chief investment officer at Mirae Asset Global Investment.

"It's going to be probably tough for a couple of quarters, but then the structural road drivers are intact. From an emerging market perspective, India stands out as a good structural story," Chadha said.

Despite the potential, the country's fairly expensive valuations compared to the rest of the world work against India, he warned.

"Overall, from the EMs, I think U.S. rates at 4–4.5% are a significant negative. Real acceleration for the EM story comes when the Fed starts cutting rates sometime next year," Chadha said.