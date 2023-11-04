Ford Otomotiv Boosts Capacity With 1 Billion Euro Investment

Ford Otomotiv invested 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), to increase annual capacity at the plant to 245,000 units from 68,000, according to a company statement. In the first half of 2024, the factory will produce plug-in hybrid electric and fully electric versions of the next generation Ford Transit Custom van model. The factory will boost manufacturing to 405,000 of the medium-sized commercial vehicles by 2025 after total investment doubles to 2 billion euros.