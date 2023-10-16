Ford Calls On UAW To Cease ‘Acrimonious’ Strike
Ford Motor Co. is calling on the United Auto Workers to end its more than month-long strike, warning that if the work stoppage continues it will hurt both local communities and the broader US economy.
“I call on my great UAW colleagues,” Executive Chair Bill Ford said in remarks delivered at the historic Rouge factory built by Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan. “We need to come together to bring an end to this acrimonious round of talks.”
The union began its walkout on Sept. 15 after a four-year contract expired, targeting plants run by Ford, General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV, which owns the Jeep and Ram brands. UAW President Shawn Fain has kept the three major Detroit automakers guessing, calling a surprise strike at Ford’s largest factory — its Kentucky Truck Plant — on Oct. 11.
“Shutting down that plant harms tens of thousands of Americans right away,” said Ford, the great-grandson of Henry. “If it continues, it would have a major impact on the American economy and devastate local communities.”
The union’s decision to stop work at Ford’s facility in Kentucky was a major escalation since that site makes higher-priced Super Duty versions of F-Series pickups and Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition large sport-utility vehicles.
Relations between Ford and the union have traditionally been better than those the UAW has had with GM and the former Chrysler. But in recent weeks, Ford has signaled its unhappiness with the pace of progress in the talks and Chief Executive Jim Farley has taken issue with UAW head Fain’s decision not to meet with Bill Ford before the strike deadline.
