Ford Battery Partner Eyes Expansion in Korea After Clarity on Biden’s Green Subsidies

The IRA is focused on reducing EV makers’ dependence on “foreign entities of concerns” in global supply chains, including China. One of the most controversial parts splits a mooted tax credit in two, with $3,750 available for vehicles that get at least half their battery components from North America, and the remainder up for grabs if 40% of the value of the raw materials in the battery are extracted or processed domestically, or are from countries that have a free trade agreement with the US — as South Korea does.