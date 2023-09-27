For Indian Students In Canada, It Is Business As Usual So Far

For Indian students currently pursuing their education in Canada and those seeking to study in the North American nation, nothing has changed despite the ongoing diplomatic standoff between the two nations.

In most Canadian universities, the summer session begins in May, while the fall session begins in September. "While the fall intake students have gone, for the spring intake, so far, we have not seen students going back on their decisions", said Piyush Kumar, regional director for South Asia at overseas education consultancy, IDP. "That was surprising even for us."

Indian students comprise the largest contingent of study permit holders in Canada. Till July 2023, 1.08 lakh Indian citizens received study permits in Canada, according to data from the government of Canada.

In 2022, this number was 2.26 lakh. In comparison, China ranked a distant second, with 51,810 student permits. Meanwhile, Canada ranked as the second-most preferred destination for Indian students, after the United States of America, according to 2022 data shared by the ministry of external affairs.