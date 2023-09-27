For Indian Students In Canada, It Is Business As Usual So Far
Till July this year, 1.08 lakh Indian citizens received study permits in Canada.
For Indian students currently pursuing their education in Canada and those seeking to study in the North American nation, nothing has changed despite the ongoing diplomatic standoff between the two nations.
In most Canadian universities, the summer session begins in May, while the fall session begins in September. "While the fall intake students have gone, for the spring intake, so far, we have not seen students going back on their decisions", said Piyush Kumar, regional director for South Asia at overseas education consultancy, IDP. "That was surprising even for us."
Indian students comprise the largest contingent of study permit holders in Canada. Till July 2023, 1.08 lakh Indian citizens received study permits in Canada, according to data from the government of Canada.
In 2022, this number was 2.26 lakh. In comparison, China ranked a distant second, with 51,810 student permits. Meanwhile, Canada ranked as the second-most preferred destination for Indian students, after the United States of America, according to 2022 data shared by the ministry of external affairs.
Regarding the impact of the recent developments on students, Kumar said that it's only natural that when something unexpected happens, there is concern. What was reassuring is that though students have been making inquiries, asking if there are issues, on the ground there are no such concerns, Kumar said.
Vamika Chadha, a student pursuing her masters at Seneca Polytechnic College in Toronto, said that while there were apprehensions, the current skirmishes are between governments. "Everything is normal. It’s not like anything will happen to students in terms of safety and security."
Despite deteriorating relations with China in recent years, that community too continues to thrive there, she said.
Quoting another student whom Kumar spoke to, he said, "Bas news main zyada dekhaya ja raha hai, yaha aisa kuch nahi hai. Sab achha hai. [It is just being shown more in the news, there is nothing like that here. All is well]."
The Indian government advisory had said that "given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant".
While it is business as usual for now, things can change if relations between both countries deteriorate further or if there is any untoward situation in Canada against Indians, Kumar said.
For now, that appears unlikely.