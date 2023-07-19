For DMart, Weak Consumer Spending Is Not The Only Worry

The "stress" witnessed during the June quarter in DMart's apparel segment, which accounts for about 12% of its overall revenue, was "not a surprise", according to analysts at ICICI Securities. Growth is likely to moderate for most retailers. Earlier than usual end-of-season sales and increased discounts point towards unsold inventory, primarily because of inflationary pressures.

But slowdown in DMart's apparel segment is largely a result of higher competition. To stimulate growth, analysts said, the retailer might need to consider restructuring its business.

DMart faces off with mass market peers including Reliance Trends, Trent-owned Zudio and Landmark Group's value brand Max Fashion. According to ICICI Securities, this competition primarily stems from rapid expansion of these low-cost apparel retailers. Zudio and Max have set up over 400 stores combined in four years through March as compared with DMart's 148.

"A majority of these store additions have occurred in regions where DMart holds a significant market share," ICICI Securities said. In the five cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad, accounting for 41% of DMart's retail presence, Zudio operates 43% of its stores, while Max has 23%.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where DMart opened its first store in 2002, the Radhakishan Damani-owned retailer has 40, or 13%, of its total outlets, according to the brokerage. Zudio has 34 stores and Max operates 16 in India's financial capital.

Zudio has been the most aggressive in store expansion, opening 300 outlets in the last four years versus Max Fashion's 100.