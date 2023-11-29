Foot Locker Inks Deal With Metro Brands, Nykaa To Enter Indian Market

The U.S.-based sneaker and sportswear retailer Foot Locker Inc. is set to enter the Indian market in 2024, in partnership with local peer Metro Brands Ltd. and cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa.

Under the terms of the licencing agreements, Metro Brands will have the exclusive rights to own and operate Foot Locker stores within India and to sell authorised merchandise in Foot Locker stores, according to a company release on Wednesday.

Nykaa Fashion will serve as the exclusive e-commerce partner, operate Foot Locker's India website, and retail authorised merchandise on its branded shop on Nykaa’s existing e-commerce platforms.

The sneaker segment is experiencing rapid growth in the country, with consumers seeking unique designs that blend traditional Indian elements with modern trends, the release said.

Both Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion seek to capitalise on India’s growing sneaker demand and fashion industry. Research firm Statista estimates the volume of the sneaker segment in India to reach 66 million pairs by 2028. The segment is expected to exhibit volume growth of 2% in 2024.

"The passion for sneakers in this market [India] is tremendous, and we believe that with the combined omnichannel strength of our partners, we are uniquely positioned to appeal to the rapidly growing Indian market," said Mary Dillon, president and chief executive officer at Foot Locker Inc.

The partnership is a big step in that direction, according to Nissan Joseph, chief executive officer, Metro Brands. "It will also help us pave the way for revolutionising the sneaker market, enhancing the retail experience, and meeting the dynamic needs of our customers."

The retailer recently launched its 800th store. It owns and operates an array of local labels—including Metro Shoes and Mochi, and international brands like Crocs, FitFlop and Fila.