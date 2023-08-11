Food Prices Set To Drive Retail Inflation Above RBI's 6% Tolerance Level In July
Overall, prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes increased by 87.1% month-on-month in July, compared to 16% in June.
Retail inflation is set to spike in July, led by a rise in price of food items.
Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast CPI inflation at 6.4% for July, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 4(+/-2)%. Retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 4.81% in June, after falling to a 25-month low of 4.5% in May.
"Going forward, the spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes, would exert sizeable upside pressures on the near-term headline inflation trajectory," the Monetary Policy Committee said in its resolution on Thursday. This jump is, however, likely to correct with fresh market arrivals, it said.
Assuming a normal monsoon, the RBI now projects CPI inflation at 5.4%, compared to 5.1% earlier, for 2023–24, with Q2 at 6.2%, compared to 5.2% previously.
Some economists forecast it to range higher.
With a weight of 0.57% in the CPI, a tripling of tomato prices will add more than a percentage point to India’s headline CPI inflation in July, according to a research note by Motilal Oswal. What could come as a surprise is if the headline inflation exceeds 7% year-on-year in July, it said.
"We reckon that the headline inflation could be 7.5–8% year-on-year in July 2023, compared to 4.8% in June," Motilal Oswal said. "The primary reason why inflation could potentially be much higher than the revised forecasts is the rapid increase in the prices of various other vegetables."
Food Inflation Woes
Daily prices of most essential food items rose on an annual basis, according to high-frequency data from the Department of Consumer Affairs. Tomatoes led the spike, rising 177.6% on an annual basis.
Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, forecasts inflation in food and beverages to have risen to 9.1% year-on-year in June, compared with 4.6% in June. If so, it will be the highest rise since October 2020.
On a sequential basis too, daily prices of 22 essential food items were up 12.3% on average in July, compared with a rise of 2.4% in June, according to a research note by Deutsche Bank.
Prices of tomatoes rose 236.1% month-on-month compared to 38.0% in June, onions rose 15.8%; and potatoes were up 9.3% compared with June. Overall, prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes increased by 87.1% month-on-month in July, compared to 16% in June. Cereals, milk, pulses, and sugar also saw higher sequential prices even as edible oil prices continued to ease.
Rice rose 2.5% month-on-month, while wheat, milk, pulses, and sugar rose by 0.9%, 0.5%, 1.8% and 0.6%, respectively, in July. Prices of oil and fats eased by 1.4% over the same duration.
On a sequential basis, inflation is expected to have seen a rise of 4.3% in July, compared with 2.2% in June, said Das.
There has been significant improvement in the progress of the monsoon and kharif sowing in July. However, the impact of the uneven rainfall distribution warrants careful monitoring, the central bank said on Thursday. Crude prices have firmed up amid production cuts. Manufacturing, services, and infrastructure firms polled in the Reserve Bank’s enterprise surveys expect input costs to ease but output prices to harden, it said.
Transient Shock
Vegetables have a weight of 6% in the CPI basket and tend to be highly volatile due to their perishable nature. Supply in Q1 FY24 has been disrupted by adverse weather events and pest attacks, said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank. That said, given the multiple harvest periods, prices are likely to ease once supply picks up in August and September, she said.
It is important to be vigilant about these shocks with a readiness to act appropriately to ensure that their effects on the general level of prices do not persist, said the RBI.
There are risks from the impact of the skewed southwest monsoon so far, a possible El Niño event, and upward pressures on global food prices due to geopolitical hostilities, the RBI said. The MPC will maintain a close vigil on the evolving inflation scenario and remain resolute in its commitment to aligning inflation to the target and anchoring inflation expectations, it said.