Food Prices Set To Drive Retail Inflation Above RBI's 6% Tolerance Level In July

Retail inflation is set to spike in July, led by a rise in price of food items.

Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast CPI inflation at 6.4% for July, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 4(+/-2)%. Retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 4.81% in June, after falling to a 25-month low of 4.5% in May.

"Going forward, the spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes, would exert sizeable upside pressures on the near-term headline inflation trajectory," the Monetary Policy Committee said in its resolution on Thursday. This jump is, however, likely to correct with fresh market arrivals, it said.

Assuming a normal monsoon, the RBI now projects CPI inflation at 5.4%, compared to 5.1% earlier, for 2023–24, with Q2 at 6.2%, compared to 5.2% previously.

Some economists forecast it to range higher.

With a weight of 0.57% in the CPI, a tripling of tomato prices will add more than a percentage point to India’s headline CPI inflation in July, according to a research note by Motilal Oswal. What could come as a surprise is if the headline inflation exceeds 7% year-on-year in July, it said.

"We reckon that the headline inflation could be 7.5–8% year-on-year in July 2023, compared to 4.8% in June," Motilal Oswal said. "The primary reason why inflation could potentially be much higher than the revised forecasts is the rapid increase in the prices of various other vegetables."