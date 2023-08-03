Food Industry Impacted By High Commodity Prices : Britannia Industries

FMCG major Britannia Industries Limited said that the food sector in which it operates has been significantly impacted by high commodity prices, rising interest rates and due to the fall out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The long term effects of these factors continue to be felt extensively, the company said in its annual report for 2022-23.

It said that although commodity prices were volatile and inflation was at unprecedented levels, the post-Covid normalisation of economic activities supported growth throughout 2022-23.