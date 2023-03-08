Focus Will Be On Wealth Protection, Rather Than Returns, In 2023, Says Ayaz Motiwala

Large fast-moving consumer good companies are finding it difficult to get new customers including e-penetration into certain categories such as soaps, detergents, and entry-level shampoos, according to Motiwala.

The reasons are diverse and many, starting with the effect of demonetisation on finance and wholesale pricing coupled with the impact of irregular monsoons on agricultural growth in certain farm-dependent regions of India, he said.

The growth of most FMCG stocks some 10 to 15 years ago was dependent on acquiring new customers, which contributed to a third to half of the incremental growth, Motiwala said. However, this is not the case anymore, he said.

The base case, now, is more about predicting bottoming out and finding the improvement in outlook on crop pricing as consumers have "shifted focus on the very basics on account of these challenges", he said.

As such, Motiwala does not preempt a strong recovery in the near future.