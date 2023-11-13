FMCG Sales Rise In October As Shops Stock Up Ahead Of Festivals

Sales of fast-moving consumer goods recovered in October, driven by certain categories as retailers stocked up for Diwali and Dussehra.

The value growth of daily essentials, excluding commodities, grew 7% in October over the previous year, led by confectionery, beverage and packaged foods as gift packs saw greater traction, according to Bizom data.

A steep decline in edible oil prices, however, dragged sales value of branded commodities, offsetting higher demand. As a result, the overall fast-moving consumer goods market shrank 4.8%, the data showed.

Rural markets, which account for 40% of the total sales in India's fast-moving consumer goods industry, are showing signs of recovery after months of stress. Excluding commodities, rural sales grew 10.2%, while urban sales grew 1.6%. Rural sales, including commodities, fell 6.1% while urban sales declined 2.2%, according to Bizom data.

Category-wise, the personal care category also remained under pressure during the month, with sales declining 3.8% as consumers continued to prioritise spending in a sustained inflationary setting, according to data from the retail intelligence firm that tracks 75 lakh mom-and-pop stores.