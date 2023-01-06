FMCG Sales In Q3: Rural Market Continues To Drag; Urban Sector Maintains Pace Of Growth

The quality of our profits should see meaningful improvement, led by Gross Margin recovery and continued marketing investments translating to high single-digit Ebitda growth," it said.

Marico said that during the quarter, the FMCG sector witnessed some improvement in demand, which was more visible in specific categories buoyed by the festive fervour and oncoming winter season.

"Urban and premium categories maintained their steady pace of growth. However, recovery in rural demand was not as discernible as retail inflation stayed at elevated levels," the company said.

Marico's India business marked a slight improvement over the preceding quarter to post a mid-single-digit volume growth.