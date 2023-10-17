FMCG Q2 Results Preview: Volume Uptick Remains Elusive, Margin To Expand Further

India's consumption story went awry during the July-September period, according to the quarterly business updates of the soaps-to-staples makers.

Companies such as Marico Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Dabur Ltd. and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. indicated that the second quarter demand trends remained similar to the quarter ended June, resulting in muted volume growth—especially in the rural and bottom-of-pyramid segment, while the urban demand remained resilient.

A poor monsoon distribution due to the impact of El Nino and jump in food prices impeded the anticipated pick-up in demand recovery. Besides, the festive season has shifted entirely to the third quarter, resulting in lower offtake. For most companies, the international businesses are likely to outperform their respective India operations in constant currency terms.

"September has been better in terms of rains with a 13% surplus, but it has still not lifted the spending spirits in rural given shift in festival demand," said Abneesh Roy, executive director at Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Analysts will keenly watch out for commentary on rural recovery, given the volatile monsoon trend, increasing competition from the unorganised players as well as the tricky balance between volume push and margin recovery.

While FMCG consumption is showing a year-on-year improvement, the recovery has been gradual, Dabur said in an exchange filing.

The maker of Real fruit juice and Red toothpaste expects consolidated revenue to grow in the mid-to-high single digits. The healthcare and home and personal care segments are expected to grow in high single digits. “On account of mild summer and change in the festive season, we anticipate food and beverage business to remain slightly below last year’s revenue."

Analysts expect the FMCG companies to post modest single-digit volume growth, while revenue growth is expected to slow down further as pricing growth tapers off.

Volume growth for most would be in the 3-5% range, while revenue is expected to grow 6% in Q2 versus 8% in Q1, said Jefferies. In fact, the topline growth is likely to be the slowest in 12 quarters, the brokerage said.

Product categories such as hair oil and edible oil remain weak given high rural salience and downtrading, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. Biscuits, soaps and detergents companies have seen the adverse impact of local players coming back, given commodity deflation.