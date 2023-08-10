FMCG Sector Growth At Six-Quarter High As Rural Demand Revives: NielsenIQ

India's consumer goods industry expanded at its fastest pace in six quarters during the April–June period, driven by softening inflation and an upswing in rural consumption, according to market research firm NielsenIQ.

The value growth of consumer goods stood at 12.2% during the three months until June. This marks an improvement from the 10.2% growth in the previous quarter and the 10.9% growth witnessed during the corresponding period last year, NielsenIQ's Q2 snapshot showed.

This increase was fueled by higher consumption growth of 7.5%—the highest in two years— aided by price cuts, the report said.

Retail inflation fell to 25-month low in May this year. But the rebound in consumption faces a risk as prices rise again, driven by tomatoes and vegetables. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect consumer inflation to cross the 6% tolerance mark of the central bank in July. That, however, is still below the previous peak of 7.79% seen in April last year.