FMCG, Dairy Firms Expect Strong Double Digit Sales Growth This Summer

The demand for ice creams and cold beverages have surged on the back of an early onset of summer season, which could likely drive sales in strong double digits, according to top executives of fast moving consumer goods and dairy firms.

The Coronavirus pandemic abating with increased consumer mobility will act as a tailwind for the summer season. This will also help the out-of-home (OOH) segment, where the companies expect a sharp rise in sales after a slump of two years.

Companies are ready with new and innovative offerings, while anticipating strong demand for their products this season and have started building inventory.