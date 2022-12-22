Early Flu Season In U.S. To Aid Growth For Indian Antiviral Makers
U.S. antivirals market could see a potential quarter-on-quarter rise of $200–250 million in sales in Q3FY23, according to Nomura.
An early surge of flu cases in the U.S. is likely to aid revenue of Indian companies selling antiviral drugs in the American market.
The prescription data from IQVIA has suggested a significant increase in demand for antivirals like generic Tamiflu or gTamiflu, respiratory drugs, certain cephalosporins, and other antibacterial drugs as the initial surge in flu cases has been the highest in seven to eight years, according to Nomura's Dec. 21 report. The cases were lower in the past two years due to the pandemic restricted movement.
"The U.S. antivirals product market, where most Indian companies participate, could see a potential quarter-on-quarter rise of $200–250 million, or around Rs 1,600–2,100 crore, in sales in Q3FY23, in our view."
Lupin Ltd. is likely to benefit the most from a potentially higher demand.
Here's what Nomura said:
The total number of prescriptions for cough, cold, and anti-flu drugs is up 96% year-on-year.
The prescription of oseltamivir was up 460% and 720% year-on-year for capsules and suspension, respectively, for the week ending Dec. 9, 2022.
This is likely to be the highest in the recent past.
Though it is difficult to forecast demand in the subsequent months, channel inventory stocking is likely.
There are reports of shortages of Tamiflu and other antibiotics.
The shortage is particularly acute for suspension products that are used for treating children.
There has been some increase in total prescriptions for respiratory products like albuterol MDI and solution, as well as cephalosporins.
Overall impact could result in higher sales, up by $200–250 million quarter-on-quarter in Q3FY23, with Tamiflu contributing the most to this incremental demand.
The relatively high-value drugs are Tamiflu, albuterol, azithromycin, and amoxicillin.
Lupin is expected to be the largest beneficiary with its presence in Tamiflu, azithromycin, and albuterol.
The increased demand for flu products can result in a $20 million, around Rs 165 crore, rise in Lupin’s US sales for Q3FY23.
The other key Indian players selling key flu drugs with a sizable market share include Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.