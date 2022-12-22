Early Flu Season In U.S. To Aid Growth For Indian Antiviral Makers

An early surge of flu cases in the U.S. is likely to aid revenue of Indian companies selling antiviral drugs in the American market.

The prescription data from IQVIA has suggested a significant increase in demand for antivirals like generic Tamiflu or gTamiflu, respiratory drugs, certain cephalosporins, and other antibacterial drugs as the initial surge in flu cases has been the highest in seven to eight years, according to Nomura's Dec. 21 report. The cases were lower in the past two years due to the pandemic restricted movement.

"The U.S. antivirals product market, where most Indian companies participate, could see a potential quarter-on-quarter rise of $200–250 million, or around Rs 1,600–2,100 crore, in sales in Q3FY23, in our view."

Lupin Ltd. is likely to benefit the most from a potentially higher demand.