Flows To Indian Bonds Set For Highest In Six Years On Index Call

Monthly inflows to the nation’s government bonds are set for their highest since April 2020.

22 Nov 2023, 12:18 PM IST
An elevator travels next to electronic boards displaying stock figures at the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. building in Mumbai, India. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Foreign inflows to Indian bonds this year are poised to reach the highest since 2017, as investors lap up local debt before the nation’s entry into global indexes. 

Inflows to fixed income, including corporate debt, have reached nearly $6 billion thus far in 2023, with this month alone accounting for about a quarter of the flows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Monthly inflows to the nation’s government bonds are set for their highest since April 2020, the longest streak since the fully-accessible route index-eligible category was introduced.

While JPMorgan’s decision in September to add India to its emerging market gauge is prompting investors to boost their holdings of local bonds, robust growth in company earnings and the economy has driven foreign inflows to nation’s equities. Global funds have bought more than $12 billion of shares this year, the most in emerging Asia. 

--With assistance from Subhadip Sircar and Malavika Kaur Makol.

