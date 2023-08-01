Climate Change Is Raising The Threat Level On Rain

The signals scientists have been able to parse are concerning. The NCA’s water chapter notes that “heavy precipitation in most parts of the United States has increased in both intensity and frequency sine 1901 and are projected to increase over this century.”Rainfall from convective storms, for example, which includes many thunderstorms, is likely to increase in coming years. Convective storms are concentrated in the Northern Hemisphere near the tropics but also occur elsewhere. They happen when heat and moisture are transported vertically into the atmosphere.