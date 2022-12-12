Flood of Russian Crude Heads to Asia After EU Ban Kicks In

Shipments to Russia’s Asian customers, plus those on vessels showing no final destination, which typically end up in either India or China, jumped to more than 2.5 million barrels a day. While the volumes on vessels signaling Indian or Chinese ports as their destination were little changed from the previous week, the number of ships showing destinations as either Port Said or Suez soared to the equivalent of almost 800,000 barrels a day on a four-week moving average basis. Those voyages typically end at ports in India and show up in the chart below as “Unknown Asia,” as do the volumes expected to be transferred from one ship to another off the South Korean port of Yeosu.