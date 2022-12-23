Flipkart Forays Into Home Product Service Business

"At Jeeves, we continuously strive to provide efficient, customer-focused end-to-end after sales services. We are conscious of the challenges customers face to avail reliable after sales services from unorganised and offline service providers and with the launch of home product services on the Flipkart app, customers will now have access to convenient, reliable, and cost-effective after sales services backed by service guarantee for home products," Flipkart Group's Jeeves CEO Nipun Sharma said.