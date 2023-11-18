Flight Fares To Hotel Tariffs Punch A Knock-Out Ahead Of The Finals

Not Wankhede or the Eden Gardens; it's the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad that's set to host the finals of the cricket world cup on Sunday.

And...if you have managed to jugaado last-minute match tickets, the cheapest available flight to Ahmedabad from Mumbai before the match starts will cost Rs 29,418, for 6:40 a.m. in the morning, according to data from Skyscanner. That's, of course, only if you are not on one of the nearly 100 charter planes set to land at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport ahead of the match.

Sources told BQ Prime that they have confirmed a minimum of 80 landings, even though the figure is likely to be higher.

That's just the start. A luxury grande room at The Taj Skyline in the city is available for Rs 2,50,000 for Sunday night, with an additional Rs 45,000 in taxes. On other days, the room goes for a tariff of under Rs 25,000, inclusive of taxes.