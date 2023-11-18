Flight Fares To Hotel Tariffs Punch A Knock-Out Ahead Of The Finals
A luxury grande room that usually costs Rs 25,000 inclusive of taxes is now available for Rs 1,50,00 to Rs 2,50,000 for a night.
Not Wankhede or the Eden Gardens; it's the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad that's set to host the finals of the cricket world cup on Sunday.
And...if you have managed to jugaado last-minute match tickets, the cheapest available flight to Ahmedabad from Mumbai before the match starts will cost Rs 29,418, for 6:40 a.m. in the morning, according to data from Skyscanner. That's, of course, only if you are not on one of the nearly 100 charter planes set to land at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport ahead of the match.
Sources told BQ Prime that they have confirmed a minimum of 80 landings, even though the figure is likely to be higher.
That's just the start. A luxury grande room at The Taj Skyline in the city is available for Rs 2,50,000 for Sunday night, with an additional Rs 45,000 in taxes. On other days, the room goes for a tariff of under Rs 25,000, inclusive of taxes.
Other popular hotels, including Double Tree by Hilton, Hyatt Regency or the Radisson Blu, range anywhere from Rs 50,000 (if you are lucky) to about Rs 1,50,000.
Cricket-flation
Ahmedabad is not an outlier. Though it has seen the sharpest spike, the World Cup has pushed up prices across participating cities.
"Services inflation will be impacted for sure as prices of airline tickets and hotel accommodations have gone up for this period," said Bank of Baroda in a recent note. Also, the prices charged by the informal segment in the services sector, which is not tracked in the CPI index, would show a substantial increase. However, this would be restricted to these 10 cities for the period of October and November only. As these trends are also witnessed during these months due to the seasonal impact of the festival season, it is hard to separate the impact of the World Cup.
The upward bias in inflation on this score could be between 0.15% and 0.25% for these two months, according to the Bank of Baroda estimate.
In terms of impact on GDP, with an estimated additional output of Rs. 18,000–22,000 crores attributed to the World Cup, the impact on gross value added is estimated to be around Rs 7,000–8,000 crore, according to estimates calculated by economists at the Bank of Baroda.