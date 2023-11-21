Flair Writing Industries Raises Rs 178 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Flair Writing Industries Ltd. has raised Rs 178 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Nov. 22.

The penmaker allotted 58,51,972 shares at Rs 304 apiece to 23 anchor investors.

The investors included HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, and Tata Mutual Fund, among others.

SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund secured 15.86% of the allocation, while Kotak Manufacture In India Fund and Kotak Consumption Fund each netted 2.81%.

Six domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 14 schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 47.34% of the anchor portion of Rs 84.2 crore.