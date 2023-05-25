Fixed Deposit Rates May Be At Their Peak — Here’s What Investors Can Do

Fixed deposits are once again looking like an attractive investment option, with banks having passed on the central bank’s rapid-fire rate hikes and the tax treatment of fixed income mutual funds having changed from the start of the new financial year.

Since May last year, the Reserve Bank of India has raised the policy repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5% to contain runaway inflation. While the pace of price rise has eased, the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI in its most recent meeting decided to hit pause. Market and economy watchers are increasingly confident that this could spell the end of the rate increases.

Banks have been increasing the rates being offered on fixed deposits. As of May 12, public sector lenders are offering 6.5% and 6.8% on fixed deposits between three and five years, according to data compiled by BankBazaar.