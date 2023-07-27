ADVERTISEMENT
Here Are Five Takeaways From U.S. GDP, Jobless Claims And Other Data
Here are the key takeaways from US second-quarter GDP and other economic data released Thursday:
- US second-quarter GDP accelerated at a faster pace than almost everyone expected. The report showed the economy remains resilient even in the face of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
- Other figures, including strong durable goods orders in June and a drop in jobless claims over the past few weeks, point in that direction as well. Companies aren’t paring investment in either goods or people.
- This could both help and hamper the Fed going forward. A strong underlying economy will enable policymakers to further raise rates, if warranted, to cool inflation, but the data are also indicative of persistent strength at a time when the central bank is trying to cool things so that inflation does drop more meaningfully.
- One glimmer of hope for the Fed from Thursday’s report came from personal consumption, which did show a slowdown. All eyes will turn to Friday’s release of the June PCE figures to see whether they mimic the deceleration reported in last month’s CPI data.
- Stock futures were steady after the initial release, holding onto gains from earlier. Treasury yields moved higher, with the 2-year yield rising much as 3 basis points. The dollar also strengthened.
