Five Takeaways From the US, Japan and South Korea Summit

The three leaders leave Camp David with plans to share real-time data on North Korea’s missile launches. They will set up a new hotline to swiftly share intelligence and launch multi-domain military exercises. Getting on the same page as quickly as possible is essential given that a ballistic missile launched from North Korea could reach all of South Korea in a few minutes and most of Japan in less than 15 minutes. Under Yoon, Japan has joined South Korea when US aircraft carrier groups have been off the peninsula in joint training to shoot down missiles and hunt for submarines. By making the process more formal, the three nations can better coordinate how they would respond to a crisis.