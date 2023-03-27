Five Stocks That Doubled Investor Wealth In The Past One Year

It may seem a bit odd to speak about stocks that have returned over 100% gains in the current market amid uncertainty and volatility. However, investors may take heart from the fact that there are stocks that stand out during these turbulent times.

The S&P BSE Sensex and the BSE 500 have not declined much, nor have they given any big returns either in the past one year. The Sensex rose 0.12% while the BSE 500 advanced 2.8%. These five stocks have doubled investor wealth in the past one year.