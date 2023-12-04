Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodities This Week

The most prolific US shale basin has seen its prospects improve, with the region now expected to increase production every month since June through the end of the year — the longest run of monthly gains in two years. Output from the Permian is forecast to hit a record 5.98 million barrels a day in December, according to the most recent government data. The US Energy Information Administration had previously said output would contract during every month between August and November. The forecast for expansion follows supply pullbacks from OPEC+. Friday’s monthly US payrolls report will shed light on the state of the shale jobs market.