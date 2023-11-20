Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

The US and China, the world’s biggest polluters, have promised to revive collaboration in the fight against climate change in advance of United Nations talks in Dubai opening later this month. The top of the agenda at the COP28 climate summit will be a global assessment on efforts to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement, which promised to keep global warming to well below 2C and strive for 1.5C. It’s expected to conclude that countries haven’t done enough to meet the Paris goals and that they need to pledge more ambitious targets in 2025.