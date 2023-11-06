Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodities This Week

With the busy holiday season right around the corner, it’s a good time to check in on air travel. Global passenger jet fuel demand is set to jump 25% in 2023 from a year ago, according to BloombergNEF forecasts, highlighting a continued post-pandemic recovery for the industry, particularly in Asia. While fuel consumption has come off the July peak in recent months, demand will tick higher through December due to the Christmas and New Year’s festive periods. Both airlines and travelers should brace for higher costs given the relatively elevated jet fuel prices and crack spreads amid structural supply tightness and volatilities in the underlying crude oil market, BNEF says.