Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

After a dismal start to the year, US energy stocks posted a strong rebound in the third quarter — with the S&P 500 Energy Index the top performer among the S&P 500’s 11 industry groups — as record oil demand and a surge in crude prices helped boost shares. As Exxon and Chevron report earnings for the period on Friday, investors will be focused on production forecasts as well as assumptions for the months ahead, especially as tensions in the Middle East are poised to bring further price volatility to markets and raise questions over future supplies. For Exxon, analysts will be keen to learn more about its blockbuster $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., which has left many wondering about the strategic promise of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods’s shale bet.