Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

US Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis unveiled his energy plan last week that included boosting oil production and lowering the cost of gasoline to $2 a gallon in his first year in office. That’s pretty ambitious given the US has only seen $2 pump prices on a nominal basis three times in the past 15 years, EIA data show. In real terms, the last time was in 2004. Oil prices surged for most of the decade after that, catalyzing the shale boom, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Liam Denning. But in the process, a lot of investor dollars got burned — even as consumers eventually benefited when oil prices crashed in 2014 — and the past five years have witnessed a shift toward a more sustainable business model for frackers. Ultimately, DeSantis’s vision of delivering $2 gasoline would be destroyed by that same $2 gasoline, Denning warns.