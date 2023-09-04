Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

With the Atlantic hurricane season heading into its most-active period, it’s a good time to take a look at Florida’s power market, which often takes a hit from natural disasters. Over the past two decades, natural gas-fired generation has accounted for an increasing share of the electricity mix, from 31% in 2002 to 75% last year, according to US Energy Information Administration data. The shift has come at the expense of coal- and oil-fired generation, which made up just 6% and 1%, respectively, of the total in 2022. Looking ahead, planned plant additions and retirements will continue to change the generation mix in the Sunshine State, with solar expected to grab a growing foothold.