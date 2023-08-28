Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

The Kremlin’s efforts to paralyze Ukrainian food shipments are succeeding, with a third of the country’s crop exports wiped out since its Black Sea ports were effectively blocked last month when Russia pulled out of the safe-corridor pact that had been in place since July 2022. With fewer routes to the market — and many of those under threat amid the ongoing war with Russia — Ukraine’s grain stockpiles are expected to swell through next year, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Shipments that do succeed are facing delays and higher transport costs, adding further risks to a key component of its economy. On the flip side, Russia continues to benefit from Ukraine’s weakness: exports are booming and are expected to make up nearly a quarter of global wheat trade in the 2023-24 season.