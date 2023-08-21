Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Summer may be nearing its end in the US, but Americans are now facing some of the most expensive prices at the pump in 10 months thanks in part to an outage at a major Gulf Coast refinery. The national average for gasoline climbed above $3.87 a gallon last week, the highest level since October, according to data from auto club AAA. That’s arming Republicans with a fresh weapon to bash President Joe Biden as he and his administration canvas the nation, touting their climate policies and economic strategy. Even so, despite an almost 10% increase since the beginning of July, retail prices are well below where they were at the start of last summer, when the national average reached an eye-popping $5 a gallon. Meanwhile, gasoline futures — which tend to dictate retail prices — are up almost 15% this year.