Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Wednesday marks the anniversary of the climate law that has channeled upwards of $370 billion into clean-energy initiatives as the US aims to reduce its carbon footprint. Under current policies, the country is set to drive emissions of harmful greenhouse gases to 32%-51% below 2005 levels in 2035, according to an annual analysis by Rhodium Group. By 2030, the US is on track to achieve a 29%-42% reduction — a notable improvement from previous forecasts, but not enough to meet its pledge under the Paris Agreement, the group’s data show. This puts greater emphasis on additional policies by states and local governments, as well as the private sector, to help achieve the ambitious targets.