Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

The sizzling temperatures in Greece are being exacerbated by devastating wildfires, which are destroying the country’s natural carbon sinks. So far this month, more than 100 wildfires in the country have emitted in excess of a million metric tons of carbon into the atmosphere, the most in at least two decades, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. While the emissions make up a small proportion of Greece’s overall pollution, the development is the latest sign of the dangers posed by increasingly extreme weather and the burning of forests that would otherwise help remove the carbon naturally. The same scenario is playing out in Canada, where emissions this year are “off the scale” from unprecedented wildfires and are set to double the pollution output from all other sectors of the nation’s economy combined.