Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

The stifling heat, record flooding in key global growing areas and Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukraine safe-grain corridor all beg the question: Will food inflation persist? The pact, originally put in place a year ago, has allowed nearly 33 million tons of crops to be exported from one of the world’s biggest grain suppliers, helping tame runaway prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But last week’s rally in Chicago wheat, the global benchmark, could again stoke food-commodity costs. Ukraine will now have to rely on lengthier and costlier alternate routes for shipments to global markets. The United Nation’s price index, which tracks five major exported food commodity groups, has sharply declined since peaking immediately after the invasion to the lowest level in more than two years. Even so, food inflation is very real — the gauge is still above its historical average — and it takes time for these decreases to filter through to supermarkets, where prices remain elevated due to energy, labor and transport costs.