Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

The world’s two biggest polluters are set to meet for talks on global warming amid ongoing tensions between the US and China. The Asian nation accounted for the largest share of global carbon dioxide emissions in 2021, according to European Commission data, while the US was a distant second at almost 13%. Even so, the US has by far the biggest share of historical, cumulative emissions, having relied on the unfettered burning of coal, oil and gas to fuel its economic growth for decades. Any meaningful progress on tackling harmful greenhouse gases will require the cooperation of both countries, especially ahead of a UN climate conference in the United Arab Emirates starting in November that is already being dogged by a host of concerns.