Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Long-term contracts for liquefied natural gas supplies from project developers in the US and Mexico have ramped up in the first half of 2023 to the tune of almost 16 million tons per year. That compares with 25.7 million tons per year for the same period of 2022. Most of the volume this year was signed with buyers from China, Japan or South Korea. NextDecade Corp. is expected to make a final investment decision on its Rio Grande LNG export project in the coming weeks, which will launch construction of the south Texas plant, forecast to start production by 2027. Suppliers, executives and investors will convene in Vancouver this week for the four-day LNG 2023 conference to discuss the state of the industry, energy security, dealmaking and supply-chain risks, among other things.