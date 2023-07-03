Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Americans will be hitting the road in record numbers this year, with 43.2 million motorists expected to drive 50 miles or more from their homes over the five-day holiday period that culminates Tuesday, according to AAA. The good news: Average national gasoline prices are more than a dollar per gallon lower than at the same time a year ago amid weakness in oil prices, providing consumers with welcome savings as other inflation pressures linger. The bad news: At about $3.54 a gallon, that’s still above the five-year average. And given the increase in cars on the road, an extra fill-up may be needed from idling in traffic. Even so, Nymex gasoline futures — which tend to dictate retail prices — are well below the record set last summer, which should keep pump costs in check in the near term.